Lifting of COVID-19 restrictions: Akufo-Addo has undermined Parliament – NDC MP

Rockson Dafeamekpor E1631098358489?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

NDC MP for South Dayi constituency, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has questioned the decision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to lift the country's COVID-19 restrictions.

According to him, the President has no sole mandate to lift the restrictions without parliament's approval.

He claimed the President's move was “wrong” and even amounts to him undermining the House.

The COVID-19 Restriction Act was passed by parliament to give the President the power to execute these Executive Instruments.

"If the mother act, which is the COVID-19 Restriction Act, says if you are not wearing a face mask in a public place, it is an offence under the law, there are no two ways about it."

"The government should have brought some of the amendments so that Parliament will repeal some of the provisions under the COVID-19 Recovery Act to give the President the mandate to reopen the country's borders," he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.

Adding that, "you (Akufo-Addo) are the one who came to parliament to say you want to close the borders, and we accepted it. If you are reopening it, you have to come back to parliament."

His comment follows the President’s 28th COVID-19 address on issues concerning the pandemic.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in his Sunday evening address lifted all COVID-19 restrictions after urging citizens to get vaccinated.

