Lifting of COVID-19 restrictions: 'We are not out of woods yet' - Kwesi Pratt Warns

Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has advised Ghanaians to treat the COVID-19 vaccination with urgency.

Mr. Pratt encouraged the citizens who haven't received their vaccine jabs to go for vaccination in the wake of the lifting of restrictions.



President Nana Akufo-Addo, delivering his 28th update on the viral disease, eased the restrictions against the disease.



"From tomorrow, Monday, 28th March. the wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory. I encourage all of you though to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices and avoid overcrowded gatherings."



"From tomorrow, Monday, 28th March, fully vaccinated travellers into Ghana will not take PCR tests from the country of embarkation to allow them entry into the country through the KIA, and will not be tested on arrival.



“Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana, who are not fully vaccinated, would, however, need to provide a negative PCR test result of not more than 48-hours, will undergo an antigen test upon arrival at KIA, and will be offered vaccination there,” the President declared.

Addressing this update during a panel discussion on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', the seasoned Journalist advised the citizenry not to let their guard down.



He called on them to take the vaccination seriously so as to prevent themselves from contracting and spreading the disease.



He also called for a strictly adherence to the COVID-19 preventive measures stressing ''we are not out of the woods yet at all''.



''The restrictions have been lifted but it won't augur well for us if we don't vaccinate'', he further stated.