Lifting of COVID-19 restrictions is a right decision by gov’t - Dr Nsiah-Asare

Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare

Presidential Health Advisor, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare says the decision by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to lift the COVID-19 restriction now was based on data available to the first gentleman.

He maintained that the move was right – and will not be reversed anytime soon since the spread of the virus is well managed by the state.



"The National Task Force and advisors after looking into all the important details including the number of cases in Ghana, the number of cases in the West-African sub-region, we are on the alert to manage any situation,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’.



Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare also refuted claims by some individuals that the opening of Ghana's borders is not safe.



"Same people complaining about the opening of the borders were the ones who also said the closure of the borders was making people lose their jobs,” he jabbed.

He, however, urged citizens to wear their face masks ‘if necessary to protect themselves despite the president's announcement that the wearing of the mask is not mandatory.



" . . from tomorrow, Monday, March 28, the wearing of facemasks is no longer mandatory. I encourage all of you, though, to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices, and avoid overcrowded gatherings," President Akufo-Addo said whilst delivering his 28th televised address on measures taken to fight the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday, March 27.



Other restrictions have also been lifted by the government.



