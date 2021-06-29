Light Foundation organizes sensitization exercise for Muslims on census

The foundation held the forum the Muslim community

Source: Fusieni Safianu

A None Governmental Organization NGO, The Light Foundation has organized a stakeholder engagement on the 2021 Population and Housing Census in Ghana, on Thursday, June 24.

The event brought all Islamic sects ; Sunni, Tijaaniya, Shi’a, Ahmadis under one umbrella to speaks with one voice to encourage their following to participate in the exercise.



Speaking on the purpose of organising such event, CEO for the foundation, Sheikh Ali Abubakari Napari disclosed that the Tamale one was the third and final of the engagement after the organization had held similar events in Accra and Kumasi previously.



According to him, this will help to complement government’s efforts while go along way to enlighten Muslim community on the needed to be counted.



“This is going to augment government’s efforts and help it to plan very well to know the actual numbers of the people, particularly the Muslims in the country”, the CEO said.

“We have noticed that Muslims’ inability to participate in the exercise is also contributing to small percentage of Ghana’s population that is always apportioned to them. Because they previously don’t collaborate with the officers”, he added.



Thanking The Light Foundation, Northern Regional Statistician, George Agbenyo said government is grateful to the organization for making their work easier.



He reminded the general public of the importance of the June 27’s midnight, which he described as Census Night, adding that everybody should do well to get counted.



Also at the occasion were opinion leaders, the Ghana Statistical Service, Youth groups, Women groups, GMSA and the general public who actively and constructively engage on the upcoming census.