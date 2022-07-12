Like Akufo-Addo, Mahama must also take 30% salary cut - Chairman Wontumi

Akufo-Addo announces austerity measures

Ghanaians reel under economic challenges



Wontumi describes Mahama as a 'trickster'



Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (alias Chairman Wontumi) has taken a swipe at former President John Dramani Mahama over his failure to cede part of his salary to state coffers as the country experiences an economic downturn.



Chairman Wontumi accused the former president of being a “trickster” when it came to his attempts to empathize with Ghanaians amid the difficult times.



In his view, Mahama should have been the first person to propose a slash in his salary as he receives the same monthly remuneration as the president.

However, he lamented that the 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress has been mute on the subject matter indicating that he is a mess.



“Former President John Mahama takes an equal pay as President Akufo-Addo despite being in opposition. The constitution mandates he is paid equally as a sitting President even though he is just home doing nothing meaningful for the country. He must be the first person to have slashed his monthly salary by 30% but he hasn’t coughed or spoken about it. This guy is a mess, Jesus Christ!” Chairman Wontumi was quoted by wontumionline.com as saying.



It will be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in recent times announced his decision to slash his salary together with that of his appointees by 30%.



The move according to the president is part of austerity measures being adopted by the government as it faces economic challenges which has compelled it to seek support from the International Monetary Fund.



“We are all going to have to make some sacrifices to afford us the space to navigate the troubled waters of the current economic difficulties.

“The expenditure of ministries, departments, and agencies has been cut by 30 percent. The salaries of all appointees including myself have been reduced by 30 percent. Fuel coupon allocations have been slashed by 50 percent and other expenditures suspended,” President Akufo-Addo said during this year’s Eid Al Adha prayers in Accra.



