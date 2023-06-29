Like it or not, I will have a say in who wins 2024 elections – Owusu Bempah brags

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah

Founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Bishop Isaac Owusu Bempah has claimed that whoever becomes the next president of Ghana will emanate from his church premises.

Bempah is known for his political prophecies, all of which he claims have come to pass, including the infamous 2016 victory of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



His latest pronouncement was made at the tail end of a clarification he made last week about a viral audio clip in which he is heard threatening politicians and the Inspector-General of Police.



“Those audios on social media that people are thinking will bring Owusu Bempah down, that is laughable. I have said even harsher things. Everything I said of Victor Kusi Boateng is true, I have confronted him about it before.



“Look, whoever will be president will emanate from here, whether you like it or not, believe it or choose not to, I rest my case,” he said to applause and cheers from members of his congregation.



Ghana’s next elections is slated for December 2024 with the presidential race widely expected to be between John Dramani Mahama and a yet-to-be elected flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

