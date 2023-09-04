Like it or not; myself, Ken, Bawumia and Akufo-Addo are the most popular people in NPP – Wontumi

NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Antwi Boasiako 'Wontumi'

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako has revealed what accounted for John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen placing third in the party’s recently held special delegates election.

According to Wontumi, the election which was held to reduce the number of the party’s flagbearer hopefuls from 10 to five had two of the most popular persons in the NPP contesting hence the Mr Kyerematen placing third behind them.



“You see, NPP we have the most popular people; Nana Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong and me myself. We are the most popular people, either you like it or not,” he told Metro TV in an interview after the August 26 election.



Mr Kyerematen who is a serial contender for the NPP flagbearer slot is deemed a leading candidate in the race.



However, in the election of a little over 900 delegates, the former trade and industry minister placed third behind Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

According to Wontumi, it was rather unfortunate the Mr Kyerematen failed to heed to the advice of becoming the running mate of Dr Bawumia who he believes is the forgone winner in the contest.



He thus called on Kennedy Agyapong to also consider looking for Dr Bawumia’s running mate position.



With five candidates shortlisted, the NPP has set November 4, 2023, to hold a general delegates congress to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election.



GA/SARA

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch Mintah Akandoh's call for legislation on organ transplantation on The Lowdown:









Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



