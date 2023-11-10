Limit operations of Electrochem to Songor – Residents to gov’t

The residents argue that about 45 communities around the lagoon depend on salt mining

The residents of Songor Lagoon in Ada, Greater Accra Region, have recommended to the government limitation of the operations of Electrochem Ghana Limited to Songor alone for peace to prevail in the area.

The residents argue that about 45 communities around the lagoon depend on salt mining for their livelihoods, and restricting Electrochem's activities to Songor will prevent clashes with the residents.



Referring to a past incident at Toflokpo where a life was lost, the residents stressed the importance of avoiding conflicts.



They suggested that if the government heeds their advice, lives would be saved in the area.



Some residents expressed their attachment to salt mining as a livelihood passed down from their forebears.



Mr Abraham Tetteh, the spokesperson for the Ada Songor Residents Association, made these suggestions during an interview on Accra 100.5 FM.



He mentioned that a similar clash occurred in the early 1980s when the Provisional Defence Council attempted to allocate the entire area to a private company, resulting in the loss of a young lady's life.

The government intervened to prevent further clashes between the communities surrounding the Songor Lagoon.



In a related conflict, the disagreement between Sege residents and Electrochem Ghana Limited resulted in the shooting and killing of one person, with about 25 others sustaining injuries.



The clash was allegedly led by land guards hired to protect Electrochem's concession.



The residents, claiming the lagoon as their source of livelihood, resisted eviction.



While Electrochem admitted to using a task force to evict locals, they denied involvement in any shooting.



The Operations Manager at Electrochem Ghana, Nene Siada, stated that they were trying to protect their concession, and no gunshots were fired during the incident. Electrochem emphasised their legal right to mine salt in the area and affirmed ongoing community engagements to address concerns.