‘Limited voter registration is the only means to deprive angry Ghanaians from booting out NPP’ – NDC sympathiser

Novihoho Afaglo is a sympathiser of the NDC

A vocal sympathiser of the National Democratic Congress, Novihoho Afaglo, has appealed to Ghanaians who have attained the voting age and those without voter Identification Cards (IDs) to ensure they participate in the ongoing Electoral Commission’s Limited Voter Registration exercise.

According to him, the ongoing EC’s Limited Voter Registration exercise is the only eligible means by which Ghanaians who have attained 18 years and all other qualified persons can exercise their franchise in the 2024 general elections.



Afaglo charged the people to take the exercise seriously because that is the only way Ghanaians can vote out what he described as the corrupt New Patriotic Party (NPP) government from power in 2024.



In a social media post, he further accused the EC’s decision to restrict voter registration centers to district head offices as a grand scheme to disenfranchise many Ghanaians who, by the constitution, qualify to exercise their voting rights.



“The EC’s lead Mrs. Jean Mensah and the Nana Akufo-Addo government partnership to do the limited voter registration exercise in only district offices are all ways and means to deprive and discourage angry Ghanaians who have vowed to boot out the incompetent government,” he stated.



He also expressed worry over how, in some parts of the country, before a person can access the district capital, it can cost them close to GH¢100, and in some places, even more.



This situation, he added, will create a feeling of reluctance from eligible applicants to go and register for their ID cards.

“If is not a grand scheme to rig the election for the NPP, why would they restrict it to the district offices knowing well that it has the potential to deprive many eligible voters of their right to register to vote in public elections,” he added.



Novihoho Afaglo, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Marrer Ghana Limited, Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industry, therefore called on NDC party faithful, parents, philanthropists and any individuals who are tired of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to support eligible voters in their areas to go register in the ongoing exercise.



The limited voter registration, which is ongoing across the country, is for eligible Ghanaians who turned 18 years after the 2020 registration exercise and other eligible voters to register for their IDs.



The exercise will run from September 12, 2023, to October 2, 2023 and will be held at all 268 district offices of the EC across the country.



