LindaDor Enterprises Limited offers free health screening for commercial bus drivers and host communities

Source: Lindador Ghana

In a significant initiative aimed at promoting the well-being of bus drivers and strengthening community relations, LindaDor Enterprises Limited, the operators of the renowned LindaDor Highway Rest Stop at Bunsu, has launched a free health screening program dubbed “Drive Healthier, Drive Safer Campaign" for commercial bus drivers and host communities in the Eastern Region.

Prioritizing driver health:



Recognizing the critical role that commercial bus drivers play in the transportation industry and the link between driver health and road safety, LindaDor Enterprises Limited is pioneering this proactive approach.



The health and well-being of bus drivers are paramount not only to the drivers themselves but also to the safety of passengers and other road users.



According to the World Health Organization, driver fatigue, stress, and untreated medical conditions can contribute to road accidents.



By offering free health screenings to bus drivers, LindaDor Enterprises Limited is taking a crucial step in enhancing road safety.

Health as part of ESG and CSR:



This initiative is not just about responsible business practices; it is also a strategic move in line with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.



It underscores the company's commitment to its social and environmental impact while maintaining sustainable and ethical business practices.



Quotes from key stakeholders:



Emmanuel Oduro-Boakye, Head of Marketing and Transport Departments, at LindaDor Enterprises Limited, expressed the company's commitment to driver health.

"Our drivers are the backbone of our business. I mean, long haul drivers including VIP, VVIP, OA, ISTC, NEOPLAN, GPRTU, PROTOA, 2M EXPRESS, etc. By ensuring their health and well-being, we are not only fulfilling our corporate responsibilities but also contributing to safer road travel for everyone", he said.



Nana Kwame Appiah, a commercial bus driver, shared his thoughts on the initiative.



He said: "As a driver, I appreciate the effort made by LindaDor. I need to be in good health so that I can drive safely and provide for my family. Our job can be quite demanding, and having access to free health screenings is a great relief. This shows that LindaDor and our company cares about our well-being."



Helena Mensah, a member of the host community, commented on the community's perspective.



"LindaDor has been a good neighbor, and this initiative further solidifies our relationship. It's heartening to see a company invest not only in its employees but also in the broader community", she said.

Improving lives and strengthening communities:



LindaDor Enterprises Limited's free health screening program is a testament to the positive change businesses can bring to the lives of their employees and the communities they serve.



As this initiative gains momentum, it sets a commendable example for other companies to follow in prioritizing health, road safety, and sustainable corporate citizenship.