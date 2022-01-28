Lions Clubs in Ghana fete children at Akwamu - Adumasa

Lion Terry Tetteh making the presentation

Source: GNA

The Accra Phoenix Lions Club and the Accra Metro Lions Club, an affiliate of Lions Clubs International, have feted and educated about 150 children at Akwamu Adumasa in the Asuogyaman District.

As part of their outreach, the children were taught adolescency, teenage pregnancy, sexual health, and as well given exercise books, stationeries and sanitary towels from the clubs.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the reception, Lion Terry Tetteh, Acting President of Accra Phoenix Lions Club, said the gesture was in fulfillment of their "Hunger Relief " activity for January which aimed at bringing joy to the less privileged in society.



He said the Clubs realized that teenage pregnancy was among factors that kept children out of school, and so this year, in addition to the feeding they decided to educate the children on teenage pregnancy and sexual health, with much emphasis on need to abstain from early sex.



Lion Tetteh told GNA that most of their projects were based on community needs assessment therefore, "these were what the kids needed."



He also mentioned that Lions Clubs came up with activities for each month and these were all geared towards responding to challenges in various communities.

“So next month the focus will be on ‘Childhood Cancer’. We intend to do some online campaigns to reach out to educate people to know more about childhood cancer because it is treatable so we don’t lose a lot of children to childhood cancer”.



He encouraged children to focus on their books and also strive for excellence, adding that “in order to go far in life you need a strong foundation, so abstain from pre-marital sex to avoid teenage pregnancy which can cripple your goals”.



Lion Tetteh, on behalf of the team, expressed gratitude to Oyiakehyire Ansah Kwao IV, the Chief of Akwamu Adumasa, for giving them the opportunity to serve the underprivileged children in the community.



Mr Isaac Twum Kwakye, Headteacher of Adumasa Presby Primary School, told the GNA that most of the children were living with their grandparents and that it was difficult to have meetings with parents on issues concerning their welfare.



He said teachers often played the role of parents because there were certain decisions that needed urgent actions.

Mr Kwakye commended Lions Clubs for their community-oriented services, noting that, "their presence goes a long way to inspire the children, as such programmes tend to educate and encourage the children to achieve their dreams regardless of the challenges they face."



The Lions Club International is the largest voluntary service organization that aims to serve their community and meet humanitarian needs.



The Lions Clubs in Ghana, over the years, have been embarking on a number of impactful services and volunteering activities aimed at improving the welfare of humanity, particularly the underprivileged in society.



It has five service areas, namely ‘Diabetes, Environment, Hunger Relief, Childhood Cancer and Vision’.