List of 33 MPs who should be hauled before Privileges Committee for absenteeism

Ghana's parliament

33 members of parliament have been listed as MPs who should be hauled before the privileges committee for absenteeism.

A report by Odekro Organization analysis of the Votes and Proceedings for the first meeting of the second session of the eighth parliament shows these 33 absented themselves for more than 15 contrary to Article 97(1)(c).



Even though the Speaker had referred 3 members to the Privileges Committee on May 4, 2022, the report by Odekro Organization said thirty more people should be referred.



The MPs include Joe Ghartey, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Thomas Mbomba, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Farouk Mahama, Ambrose Dery among others.



Below is the full list:





You can also watch the recent episode of People & Places here:







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



NYA/WA