List of all 97 soldiers who ransacked, brutalised residents in Wa

The soldiers were said to have been looking for a missing mobile phone (File Photo)

The final Investigative report of the Committee on Defence and Interior on the Incident of the Military-Civil Brutality in Wa has been made public.

In the report, it recommended that more experienced hands in the military be sent to the 10 Mechanised Battalion to help with the execution of the tasks assigned to them in the northern parts of the country.



It would be recalled that on July 1, 2021, multiple reports indicated that a number of uniformed soldiers had stormed the Wa township and were brutalising the citizens in what was said to have been necessitated after one of the men lost his mobile phone.



At the end of investigations, the Committee recommended a number of other things, including some punitive actions all the soldiers who were found out to have been involved in the violence.



GhanaWeb has the full document and presents below, the full list of the soldiers and their respective punishments.



DEMOTIONS



1 – Duty Sergeant



1967612



SSGT SARPONG ADU KWAME



Demoted to: Corporal



2 – Guard Command



204359



CPL TORKUEBU OBED



Demoted to: Private



3 – Sentry



209033



LCPL ANIWE HARRISON



Demoted to: Private



30 DAYS IN DETENTION



1 – PRIVATE NYAAMAH JOSEPH-AUGUSTINE ABOAGYE (211812)



2 – PRIVATE APPIAH ABOAGYE PRINCE (2129674)



3 – PRIVATE ADDISU GODSWAY (211855)



4 – PRIVATE APPIAH BONSU BERNARD (212047)



5 – PRIVATE OSEI MESHACK (212251)



6 – PRIVATE MENSAH PAUL (212005)

7 – PRIVATE OWUSU AMPOFO GRAHAM (211953)



14 DAYS IN DETENTION



1 – PRIVATE NYAMAH JOSEPH-AUSTINE (211812)



2 – PRIVATE OSEI BAFFOUR OKYERE (211834)



3 – PRIVATE APPIAH ABOAGYE PRINCE (212964)



4 – PRIVATE AGYEMANG AKWASI JASON (212913)



5 – PRIVATE GREGORY OXIAS TANOE (212927)



6 – PRIVATE AHENE JOSHUA (212894)



7 – PRIVATE AKOTO XAVIER FRANCIS (212898)



8 – PRIVATE FRIMPONG EMMANUEL (212884)



9 – PRIVATE FOBI DANIEL (212864)



10 – PRIVATE AMOAH OWUSU ERNEST (212583)



11 - PRIVATE SEIDU ABUBAKARI (212583)



12 - PRIVATE AGYEI ANGELO (212521)



13 - PRIVATE NSOWAAH ANTHONY (212521)



14 - PRIVATE BAWA KWABENA SAMUEL (212496)



15 - PRIVATE OUT MENSAH RICHARD (212502)



16 - PRIVATE NYARKO TETTEH EMMANUEL (212504)



17 - PRIVATE AYISI OHENE DANIEL (212434)



18 - PRIVATE OTENG BERNARD (212439)



19 - PRIVATE BAHARIA CALISTUS NAAH (212451)



20 - PRIVATE ADZRAKU MAXWELL (212458)



21 - PRIVATE YEBOAH ATTA EMMANUEL SNR. (212461)



22 - PRIVATE AGYEMANG SAMPENE BERNARD (212466)

23 - PRIVATE NKUNKAR JOSHUA (212484)



24 - PRIVATE WIREDU KIRSKY (212411)



25 - PRIVATE HOENYEFIA LAWRENCE MAWUKO (212413)



26 - PRIVATE ACQUAYE OBENG ALEX (212407)



27 - PRIVATE GYAMFI FRIMPONG HARRISON (212398)



28 - PRIVATE ARHIN PHILIP (212363)



29 - PRIVATE MOHAMMED WASIUW (212372)



30 - PRIVATE BOSOMPEM ABRAHAM (212380)



31 - PRIVATE BOADU EMMANUEL (212382)



32 - PRIVATE ANTWI MANU SOLOMON (212356)



33 - PRIVATE OPARE ERIC (212358)



34 - PRIVATE ATUAHENE BRIGHT (212317)



35 - PRIVATE KORANTENG SETH (212322)



36 - PRIVATE COBBINAH DENNIS (212330)



37 - PRIVATE OWUSU ENNIN ENOCK (212298)



38 - PRIVATE GYAMFI ERIC (212302)



39 - PRIVATE LAATE LAATEK SIMON (212309)



40 - PRIVATE DORMABALEE EMMANUEL (212293)



41 - PRIVATE GYAKYE RICHARD (212282)



42 - PRIVATE LATERI DAVID BAMONDO (212285)



43 - PRIVATE MENSAH OSBORN (212240)



44 - PRIVATE KANRAH BERNARD (212249)



45 - PRIVATE MENSAH BOATENG EMMANUEL (212250)



46 - PRIVATE OSEI MESHACK (212251)

47 - PRIVATE FREMPONG ISAAC OFOSU (212258)



48 - PRIVATE SAM DANIEL (212259)



49 - PRIVATE ANNOBIL EZEKIEL (212230)



50 - PRIVATE HANSON BRIGHT (212233)



51 - PRIVATE KYEREMEH DAVID (212216)



52 - PRIVATE BOAKYE ISAAC KOFI (1212169)



53 - PRIVATE OPEI SHADRACK (212172)



54 - PRIVATE BOAMAH BENJAMIN ATTA (212178)



55 - PRIVATE MAMUD JIBRINE (212187)



56 - PRIVATE EHOMAH PAUL BLISS (212188)



57 - PRIVATE AKOMEY RONALD (212071)



58 - PRIVATE SARFO SHADRACK (212077)



59 - PRIVATE OSEI EMMANUEL JUNIOR (212124)



60 - PRIVATE ANTSAH SOLOMON (212131)



61 - PRIVATE DWOMOH MICHAEL (212139)



62 - PRIVATE OPPONG PROSPER KWADWO (212147)



63 - PRIVATE ASANTE MICHAEL-AKYEA (211864)



64 - PRIVATE NYANOR AMANING ABRAHAM (211866)



65 - PRIVATE KANKAM SAMUEL (211873)



66 - PRIVATE KYEI BAFFOUR LORD (1211875)



67 - PRIVATE AHMED FORDJOUR SALIM (211877)



68 - PRIVATE KARIKARI YEBOAH VINCENT (211878)



69 - PRIVATE OWUSU CLEMENT (211916)



70 - PRIVATE TWUMWAA DORIS (211951)

71 - PRIVATE OWUSU AMPOFO GRAHAM (211953)



72 - PRIVATE OPPONG EVANS KWAKU (211956)



73 - PRIVATE KAKARI JOSEPH (211976)



74 - PRIVATE AMANIAMPONG ADDAI EVANS (211978)



75 - PRIVATE ARCHAR KWAKU JOACHIM (211996)



76 - PRIVATE MENSAH PAUL (212005)



77 - PRIVATE NYAMEKYE ISAAC (212012)



78 - PRIVATE AZUMAH GODWIN YAO (212019)



79 - PRIVATE DOOM DOMINIC (212022)



80 - PRIVATE ARHIN CHRISTOPHER PERRY (212029)



81 - PRIVATE MOHAMMED RUFAI (212031)



82 - PRIVATE APPIAH BONSU BERNARD (212047)



83 - PRIVATE NYAMPONG PATRICK (211850)



84 - PRIVATE ASIEDU PRINCE (211852)



85 - PRIVATE ADISU GODSWAY (211855)



86 - PRIVATE AGYEMANG DUAH THOMAS (211856)



87 - PRIVATE ADDAE EVANS (212342)



88 - PRIVATE ANDOH BISMARK (212507)







