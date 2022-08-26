List of persons who will not be spared under Mahama’s regime

Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, Minister of Health and Ken Ofori -Atta

It is very common for most political leaders go after people they deem corrupt in an opposition party when they assume office.

This has become a usual thing in Ghana, particularly in recent times. Under the current Akufo-Addo government for instance, some three key personalities are facing trial for allegedly spearheading either corrupt acts or money laundering among others.



They are Former MASLOC CEO, Sedina Tamakloe, who is facing trial over allegations of financial malfeasance and alleged theft of GH¢ 93 million from MASLOC; former Chief Executive of COCOBOD, Stephen Opuni who is standing trial on 27 counts of willfully causing financial loss including money-laundering, corruption, defrauding by false pretense and abetment of crime; and very recently, former Deputy Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato-Forson who has been charged for allegedly causing financial loss to the state.



All the people mentioned above have pleaded not guilty.



Similarly, some National Democratic Congress elements have already began hinting, in different instances, persons they might go after legally over alleged corrupt offences given the opportunity to govern the country again.



Ghanaweb compiles a list of personalities under the Akufo-Addo who are likely to face similar charges should if the NDC assumes office:



Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister of Health

Kwaku Agyeman Manu was accused by minority members in parliament, of committing a criminal offense under the law after he signed a procurement agreement with the private office of Sheik Al Maktoum and S. L. Global Limited without the prior approval of Parliament or the board of the Public Procurement Authority under sections 40 and 41 of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 673).



The agreement was for the purchase of the COVID-19 vaccine amidst the pandemic in 2020.



The Minority in parliament consequently said the health minister was dishonest in the procurement of the Sputnik-V vaccines at the cost of $19 and $18.5 respectively when the ex-factory price of the vaccine generally announced was $10 confirmed by the minister to the committee responsible.



In the heat of the moment, the health minister was compelled to cancel the agreement after several attacks from CSOs, aside the minority with the hashtag #KwakuAgyemanManuMustGo.



Aside from the above, the expenditure of COVID-19 funds, and the establishment of the COVID -19 testing center at the Kotoka International Airport called Frontier Healthcare Services Limited, became one of the most controversial issues amidst the pandemic.



The company which conducted rapid Covid-19 tests of passengers at the airport is said to have been incorporated just days before the reopening of the airport.

The minority alleged that the owner of the company Benedict Peters is a close associate of President Akufo-Addo.



Many believe this issue will not be allowed to die down should the NDC assume office.



Ken Ofori-Atta



The finance minister is one person who has been accused several times for being the cause of the current economic hardship in Ghana.



Ken Ofori-Atta is alleged to have mismanaged the economy hence the reason the country finds itself in this situation.



Also, the expenditure of the COVID-19 funds is also another reason why it is believed he will be prosecuted.

The minority says he has failed to give detailed account of what the funds were used for including an amount of $430 million given to Ghana by the World Bank to fight COVID-19.



After the finance minister appeared in parliament to deliver a statement on how government funds were disbursed in the fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic in May, Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader said the minister’s account of the monies was not thorough enough.



"The minister responsible for Finance is only a conduit for releasing the money. But the monies were spent at various MDA's," he said.



Another concern the minority has raised with regards to Ken Ofori-Atta is with his bank’s involvement in a loan agreement between government and international financial institutions.



Data bank is said to be an advisor to government on loan acquisition.



It is alleged that Data Bank made over GH¢39m in 3 years from government loans and that Ken Ofori-Atta owns about 11 percent shares from the bank.

This has caused heavy public scrutiny as many have termed it as conflict of interest.



