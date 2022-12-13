List the contracts your family got from NDC when bragging – Sam George to Pablo

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has called out the National Organiser of his party, the National Democratic Congress, George Opare Addo (Pablo), for 'bragging' about how his family supported the party.

Sam George suggested that Opare Addo’s family benefited more from the NDC than the support they gave the party through contracts they got from the party.



The MP, who made these remarks in a Facebook post, on December 13, 2022, added that the financiers of the NDC do not go around bragging about the support they give the party.



“And by the way, those who really fund our party, NEVER go and sit on radio and TV to run their mouths. Their wealth has made them discreet.



“As you brag about what you and your family have done for the NDC, be quick to add the numerous contracts the NDC has given to your family and let's do a balancing act and see who owes who a debt of gratitude. Like our Elders say, ahwene pa nkasa,” parts of the MP’s post read.



The MP also mocked the NDC organiser's failed attempts to become a Member of Parliament (MP).

“He attempted to go to Parliament and lost miserably at a time the NDC as a party was most attractive and won the 2008 elections. Is it his failure I would be envious of? When in 2015, 2016, 2019 & 2020 I went up against the establishment both within and outside our Party and WON all those elections, where were you?” he questioned.



Sam Georges’s attack on Pablo comes after he (Pablo) accused him of influence peddling for his support of Yaw Brogya Genfi in the NDC youth organiser election.



“People like Sam George thought they had credibility but clearly the results have shown that they are people without any credibility, their influences don’t matter to anything.



"Going forward they should excuse themselves because the party doesn't belong to them. Sam George lacks credibility," Pablo said in Twi in a Neat FM interview.



The party's women and youth leadership elections were held on Saturday, December 10, with George Opare Addo, and the National Women's Organiser, Dr. Hannah Bissiw, retaining their positions.

The elections were, however, marred by violence and the Ghana Police Service has declared 16 people who were involved wanted.



View the full post by Sam George below:



