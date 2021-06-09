Listen to agitating youth - Okudzeto Ablakwa urges government

• The North Tongu MP has lauded the #FixTheCountry demonstrators

•He charged government to implement good policy interventions to meet the demands of the youth



• Ablakwa believed good governance will help in the development of the country



The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has expressed excitement over the active involvement of young Ghanaians in governance relative to the #FixTheCountry campaign.



According to him, the campaign took cyberspace by storm and for the right reasons - that young people stood up to demand good governance.



In an interview with Ismail Akwei, host of Low Down programme on GhanaWeb TV, the MP said: “I am pleasantly impressed with the consciousness and re-awakening that has suddenly come upon us.”

He further stated that government must be focused and devise strategies to meet the demands of the young protesters.



The one-time National Union of Ghana Students, NUGS, president made reference to the #EndSars protest which was embarked on by the youth in Nigeria to protest police brutality in Africa's most populous nation.



Based on this, he said, “When the youth are agitated, they should be listened to …Leadership must do retrospection and begin to do things right,” he stressed.



He opined, that government’s approach in this situation should be to calm rising tempers by making good policy interventions.



