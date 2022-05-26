Listen to concerns of your party, Mr. President! - Kabila tells Akufo-Addo

As the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) commence its Regional elections from this Friday, May 27, 2022, the former General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh, has issued a stern warning to the leadership of the party.

The NPP is holding their internal elections to elect Regional executives and will subsequently have their national elections where the party will select its national executives before it finalizes its electioneering year with the election of a flagbearer ahead of the 2024 general elections.



The party recently conducted its constituency elections but were characterized by misunderstandings and some pockets of violent confrontations by the delegates as they accused their leaders of foul play.



With the NPP going into its Regional elections, James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila, has called on the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to address the grievances of the party delegates.



"Mr. President, listen to the concerns in your party because it's affecting your governance."

He reminded the party of its role in securing a multiparty democratic rule in Ghana, hence warning them not to do anything to jeopardize their track record in the country's political space.



"You have salvaged the nation for multiparty democracy to thrive. Don't joke with it!", he cautioned.



Kabila, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, urged the leadership to be sincere with the party members stressing "be very careful, NPP! Tell yourselves the truth".



