Listing Agyapa Royalties on the London Stock Exchange will be good for Ghana – Ofori-Atta

Agyapa deal will ensure equitable distribution of resources in Ghana – Finance minister



Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has indicated that the listing of Agyapa Mineral Royalty Limited on the London Stock Exchange is good for Ghana.



According to the minister, listing Ghana’s mineral resources will enable the country to get the needed resources for the implementation of programmes that will lead to the betterment of all Ghanaians.



The minister, who made these remarks at a press briefing in Accra, on Thursday 12, 2022, added that the Agyapa deal will help get the country out of its over-reliance on borrowing.



“… it is not the question of whether monetization of mineral royalties or listing of the company is bad or good. It is good because that is how you raise the resources. The question is the process of doing that. If you have a problem with the process just articulate it, Let’s cure it but let us not drop something that will be good for us that will reduce our debt exposure. So those are two very different questions. How best to do it as opposed to, don’t do it. My mind is still there, I know the president has mentioned something about that going through the AG, Parliament to do that,” he said.

The minister indicated that the government is determined to see to it that the Agyapa deal through, just as it has done with many policies implemented despite strong opposition.



“We will never have done free SHS if we listened to other people that is 400,000 lives that have a chance to do something, we would have stopped short at e-levy because of the noise, suddenly we have a tax handle that will be pheromonally important for the country,” he said.



The minister made these remarks reacting to a question on reports that processes have begun for the Agyapa deal to be listed on the London Stock Exchange.



