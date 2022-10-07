1
Menu
News

Lithium discovery to support manufacturing of solar batteries locally – Minister

Egyapa Mercer Energy Vim Andrew Egyapa Mercer, the Member of Parliament for Sekondi

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Minister of Energy, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has hinted that government plans to leverage the current discovery of lithium resources in the country to support the manufacturing of solar batteries locally.

According to him, the move is aimed at enhancing Ghana’s agenda toward renewable energy use and energy transition drive.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the Africa Energy Conference 2022 organised by the Business and Financial Times, the deputy energy minister said the discovery will offer key opportunities for production of renewable equipment for the African market.

“The opportunity for an industrial and commercial venture into the renewable market has a potential to generate revenue, job creation and energy security enhancement."

"Ghana’s recent discovery of high-grade lithium is an achievement the government intends to leverage in exploring the real possibility of manufacturing solar batteries locally,” he stated.

He also hinted that government will outdoor the National Energy Transition Plan by the end of October this year.

According to him, the Plan will serve as a roadmap toward Ghana’s journey toward achieving net zero carbon emissions.







MA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Related Articles: