Live long to see how JM will turn economy around – Yamin wishes Akufo-Addo on his birthday

Former deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yamin

A stalwart of the National Democratic Congress Joseph Yamin says even though he dislikes President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, he wishes the first gentleman lives long to witness how an NDC government will turn the Ghanaian economy around.

This is the former deputy Ashanti Regional Minister’s birthday wish for the president as he turns seventy-eight (78) years on March 29, 2022.



“When we were younger we used to parade this around that let my enemies live long to see what I will be in future. And I pray that God grants him more life and strength to live longer to see how John Mahama will turn this economy that he has thrown to the gutters, around,” he said on Ultimate FM’s Cup of Tea.



He told host Julius Caesar Anadem, “I have never liked him as a person because I know he does not have what it takes to do anything good for this country. But at this point, he needs our wishes.”



Joseph Yamin who is vying for the NDC’s national organizer position recounted how petroleum prices had thrown a majority of the country’s citizens into profound hardship.

He explained, it now takes him 690 cedis to top up his quarter tank whereas he hitherto filled his vehicle with 350 cedis worth of fuel.



He added, a month ago I bought a 14kg gas for 120 cedis and just yesterday, I bought it for 160 cedis. In a month, there has been a 60 cedi upward adjustment in the prices of LPG.”



Countering his arguments on the Show, the Ashanti Regional Director of the Health Regulatory Authority Rashid Inusa rather wished the president long life to see the fruits of the forward-looking policies of his government.



“There are so many things that this president has done that we might not be seeing its full effect now. But I bet you, this president has done so remarkably well. His policies are so futuristic, that the future generation would ask who his Excellency Nana Akufo Addo was,” he noted.