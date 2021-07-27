Live peacefully with your neighbours - President of Greater Accra Bissa Council of Chiefs

Kir Mohammed Ali Dabre III, Bissa Chief of Greater Accra

Source: Issah Monnie

The chiefs and people of Bissa community in Accra have congratulated Ghanaians, especially Muslims as they celebrates Eid Ul - Adha, the festival of sacrifice.

Speaking during the Eid-Ul-Adha celebrations at his Palace in Nima, Kir Mohammed Ali Dabre III, Bissa Chief of Greater Accra and President, Greater Accra Council of Bissa Chiefs, appealed to Ghanaians to continue to observe all Covid-19 safety protocols in the wake of the outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta Variant to curb its spread.



He said Ghanaians Muslims should celebrate the Eid-Ul Adha in moderation and be able to tolerate the views and rights of other faith.



“ When we disturb the peace in our society, businesses and livelihoods will be affected and that has a potential bring everything to a halt”.

“We therefore urge Ghanaians to continue to live peacefully with their neighbors irrespective of political or religious affiliation, and pray for the leadership of our great nation for God's guidance and progress”.



He explained that Democracy is a wheel for development, and not a battle ground for anarchy and confusion. He concluded by wishing all Ghanaians Barka da Sallah.