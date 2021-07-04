Lives of Ghanaians under threat, we’II join your demo - IPRAN to NDC

The NDC's ‘Mach for Justice’ demonstration comes off on July 6

The Inter-Party Resistance-IPRAN has expressed their preparedness to join the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ‘Mach for Justice’ demonstration.

The demonstration is scheduled for July 6, 2021.



The demonstration is to demand justice for the late Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka and two other residents who died at Ejura.



IPRAN said the lives of Ghanaians have come under threat since President Akufo-Addo took over as President.

According to them, they cannot sit informed and watch on as Ghanaians have their lives threatened.



Read the full statement below:



