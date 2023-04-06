2
Menu
News

Local Government Service commissions new GH¢30m office complex in Accra

Local Government Service Commissions New GHc30m Office Complex In Accra.png VP Bawumia and other executives cutting sod for an office complex in Accra

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has tasked local government institutions to fashion out effective and efficient strategies to mobilize resources, plug leakages, and ensure fiscal discipline in the use of the scarce resources available to them.

He said it is time for the Local Government Service to rebrand itself to provide excellent services to strengthen local government structures. Dr. Bawumia made these remarks when he commissioned the new edifice for the Local Government Service in Accra.

He urged the Head of Service, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur and his Management team and the entire staff to work assiduously to broaden the horizon and blaze the trail in local government administration as the dividend of this monumental investment by the nation.

Established in 2003, the Local Government Service has the mandate to among other things provide technical assistance to District Assemblies to enable them to effectively perform their functions and discharge their duties by the Constitution. The construction of the 30 million Ghana Cedis building was solely financed by the District Assemblies Common Fund.

Dr Bawumia noted that the Governments over the years have made significant strides to bring governance closer to the citizenry, particularly with the establishment of the Local Government Service. He said financing this project entirely from the Government of Ghana’s coffers notwithstanding the economic challenges, demonstrates the government’s unflinching support and commitment to local government administration. He, therefore, charged LGS to aggressively leverage technology in transacting official business.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Governance, Decentralization and Rural Development, Obed Bonsu Amoah in a remark urged the staff of the Local Government Service to properly manage the use of the building.

The Head of the Local Government Service, Ing. Dr. Nana Ato Arthur said the new edifice has enough space to accommodate staff and other official business. It will therefore save the service from using scarce resources to host events.

The facility offers 40 offices and the conducive environment required to motivate staff to give their best. Other facilities include a 600-seater capacity auditorium, a Board room and two general conference rooms, a library and a terrace.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha