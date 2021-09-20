Local Govt Minister underscores need for partisan election for MMDCE’s

Dan Botwe, Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development

The Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe has reiterated the position of the government on the partisan election of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Executives in collaboration with Civil organizations to build consensus moving forward.

Mr. Dan Botwe added the President started the process leading to the referendum but the lack of consensus from the opposition NDC led to the collapse of the partisan election of District and Municipal Chief Executives.



“In the 2020 NPP manifesto, we did say that that we will do everything possible to bring consensus towards that and it might interest you to note that the MLGRD who started that, some CSOs have made representations to us, we’ll have committees talking to people and see how best we can build on what happened in the first term of Mr. President,” he said.

He also mounted a spirited defense for the partisan elections to be held for Municipal and District Chief Executives citing other jurisdictions where local elections are partisan adding that there are capable men and women in political parties who are committed and have the national interest at heart.



He was responding to questions by journalists at a media briefing on the nomination of Municipal and District Chief Executives in Accra.