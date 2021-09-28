Local communities asked to form networks to check crime

Participants at the youth activist workshop held at Drobo

Source: GNA

Local communities have been urged to establish networks and support the Police to clamp down on criminal activities.

Major (Rtd) Osei Agyemang, the Bono Regional Security Coordinator gave the advice at a youth activist workshop held at Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality of the region.



The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in collaboration with the National Security organised the workshop to create awareness and sensitise the youth on violent extremism.



Maj. (Rtd) Agyemang who spoke on the topic, “preventing violent extremism in Ghana” said, “everybody is a potential criminal and local communities must form strong networks and remain watchful to be able to identify and inform the Police about activities of criminals.”



He expressed concern about rising cases of armed robberies, kidnapping, and ritual murders, and called on local communities to support the police to bring the situation under control by providing information about people with questionable characters in their localities.

Miss Doris Gbongo, the Bono Regional Director of the NCCE advised the youth to remain watchful and not allow themselves to be deceived and lured into terrorist and extremist groups.



She said joining those groups would only ruin the future of the youth, and advised them to focus on building and securing a better future.



Father Francis Mfodwo, the Parish Administrator at Drobo St. Anthony Catholic Church advised followers of the various political parties to be tolerant and respect each other to build on a unified society.