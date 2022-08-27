3
Menu
News

Local contractors sublet their jobs to foreigners - EPA Boss 'fumes'

Video Archive
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Henry Kokofu, has urged local contractors to desist from subletting their contracts to foreign contractors to do projects they have been asked to do.

Mr. Henry Kokofu, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, noted that it has become a culture for some local businesses which win contracts from government to rather do the projects abroad and bring it into the country under the pretence that they did it themselves, instead of doing it themselves to create jobs for Ghanaians.

As a result, he disclosed that "this year, we won't award contract for calendar any longer. When you give a contract for calendar hoping that it will be printed here (Ghana) so as to create jobs, once it's awarded, then they will take and do it from abroad".

Mr. Kokofu cautioned that this attitude must stop because it doesn't help the nation.

Source: peacefmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Maame Dokono recounts events that preceded Waakye’s death
The man who is the biggest threat to Bawumia’s presidency bid
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan
Oyerepa FM saga: A Plus, Nana Yaa Brefo disagree with Kumasi Traditional Council
I knew I wouldn't pass, so I skipped getting my BECE results - Obaapa Christy
I will not serve 50-year imprisonment - Abdul Hamid Inusah
Not even the prayers of the Pope will let the NPP win 2024 – Pastor Love
SIM re-registration self-service app launched on Play Store
Al Hilal earned US$45,400 from ticket sales after double friendly against Kotoko