Locally made products are as quality as imported ones - Dr Karl Laryea 

Dr Karl Laryea speaking to the media

Source: Dominic Moses Awiah, Contributor

DIHOC Footwear Division Limited, popularly referred to as the Kumasi Shoe Factory, has ventured into commercial shoe production with the opening of its showroom in Accra.

Located within the School of Ordinance opposite Lands Commission, the showroom has samples of every type of shoe, particularly, fashionable shoes and security boots.



Speaking at an event in Accra with journalists today, the Board Chairman, Dr Karl Laryea, urged Ghanaians to put the same respect on the locally made products as they do for foreign products, contending that most locally made products are of better quality than their counterparts



He stressed the need for Ghanaians not to look down on locally made products.



Citing shoes from Kumasi Shoe Factory, as an example, he said the quality level of products from the factory is no different from the ones being imported and sold expensively on the market.



Dr Laryea said this today when he engaged journalists in Accra to take them through the processes of making quality and affordable shoes in Ghana.

The event was also used to officially open DIHOC Footwear Division Limited showroom which has more than 7000 pairs of new designed fashionable shoes for the public.



Dr Laryea said the factory was now into commercial shoe production and would soon open more showrooms in other regions.



Last week, the Vice President, Dr Mahammudu Bawumia, outdoored Kumasi Shoe Factory's new show collections, which include Achimota sandals, executive wear, and yet to be commercialized diabetic shoes.



The shoe factory, which has over years been producing safety and security boots and shoes for the uniformed security agencies, has now expanded its production to cover specifications, designs and tastes of the general public, especially the fashion industry.



The new designs will be found at its showroom located close to the El-Wak Sports Stadium, adjacent to the Ordnance School in Accra.

The new designs were displayed, outdoored and viewed by Vice President Dr. Mahammudu Bawumia at Burma Camp in Accra.



The event was at the inauguration of Defence Industries Holding Company Limited (DIHOC) and the sod-cutting ceremony for various projects under the company.



Kumasi Shoe Factory, also known as Dihoc Footwear Division, is joint venture between a Czech Republic-based company – Knights a.s., acting through its subsidiary, Knight Ghana Limited – and DIHOC Holding Company, owned by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).



The Board Chairman, Dr Laryea further said the company “is now in a position to produce all categories of shoes designed to satisfy the preference and exact taste of the general public.”



He said, over the years, investment has been made in the acquisition of modern equipment that can be used to produce the same categories of shoes being designed by celebrated designer brands in the world.

“DIHOC Footwear Division Limited can now produce shoes for corporate events which can be worn at weddings, executive meetings and any other occasion,” Dr. Laryea said.



He said the company is in the process of producing large quantities of its new classic shoes to cover the West African sub-region, especially now that the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) is in operation with its head office located in Ghana.



Dr. Laryea, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Knights Ghana Limited, said efforts are being put in place to penetrate the local market – and therefore called on Ghanaians to cut down their dependence on foreign products and patronise made in Ghana shoes produced by the company



He said although the company is investing heavily to come out with all categories of shoes, including the fashionable designs, it will take support and patronage by the people of Ghana for the company to expand its operations.



Dr. Laryea mentioned lack of support as one of the major challenges Kumasi Shoe Factory has been facing.

He said it will go a long way to empower the company if needed policies are instituted and revived to sustain gains and the operation of Kumasi Shoe Factory.



Dr. Laryea mentioned that if the government can revive the policy of Achimota School sandals, which was initiated in 2014 as part of the effort to empower Kumasi Shoe factory to supply sandals to all schools, the company would be in a position to triple its production and workforce.



He also stressed the need for security agencies to increase purchases of their products, considering assurances made to the company prior to its resuscitation.



“If the security agencies – which include the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Fire Service, The Customs Service and GAF – with a total of approximately 100,000 personnel demand more products, employee numbers will shoot up from 200 to 800 within 5 years,” Dr. Laryea said.



Additionally, he called on the government to grant a waiver of taxes on imported raw materials for a five-year period spanning 2023 to 2028.