Locked in a guardroom worse than a police cell – Security Expert

Security analyst, Emmanuel Kotin

Security analyst, Emmanuel Kotin, has argued that it’s better for the military to hold the officer who discharged a firearm illegally at A&C Mall, East Legon, on Friday, December 31, 2021.

The police have arrested Flight Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong for firing an AK-47 rifle several times into the air to welcome the year 2022 at the A&C Mall in East Legon in Accra on New Year’s Eve.



The police noted that it is an offence to discharge a firearm in public “without lawful and necessary occasion under Section 209 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29)” and is being held by the military police whilst investigation continues.



Reacting to calls for Flight Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong to be released to the police, he said, “the laws are very clear, and the way we deal with offences involving security personnel is different from civilians. He is under military arrest, and being under military arrest is worse than being in the police cells.”



Speaking on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun, Emmanuel Kotin advised security analysts championing the release of the officer to the police to revise their notes.

To him, a criminal action can be taken against the officer with him being court marshalled and dismissed from the military, “and after that, a civil action can also be taken against him.”



He appealed to Ghanaians not to be emotional about the matter but rather to discuss it passionately to get the expected results.



He further urged security personnel to conduct themselves with the highest professional standards for the good of the nation.