Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs petition Speaker against Dan Botwe

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Traditional leaders in Lolobi and Akpfu in the Oti Region have petitioned the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin against comments made by Minister of Local Government, Dan Botwe.

A statement issued on Wednesday July 13 said the attention of Nana Akoto Masakyi III, Paramount Chief of Lolobi Traditional Area, Nana Tetteh-Attu IV, Adontenhene and Acting Paramount Chief of Akpafu Traditional Area and other Chiefs, the Joint Steering Committee (JSC) of both Traditional Areas, has been drawn to a statement made on the floor of Parliament of Ghana, on Tuesday 29th June 2021, by Minister of Local Government, Mr Dan Botwe.



“We promptly wish to exercise our right of rejoinder through this petition to the Hon Rt. Speaker of Parliament especially as we have no representation in Parliament, to correct this implicit falsehoods and inaccuracies and state the facts and truths on the grave issues that concern the stakeholders in a future Guan District,” the statement said.



Specifically, on Tuesday 29th June, 2021 on the Floor of Parliament in response to a question asked by Kofi Adams, lawmaker for Buem. Mr Dan Botwe, stated that the Chiefs and leadership of Akpafu and Lolobi people have also endorsed the creation of new district and there are ongoing consultations with us which is untrue.



The Minister said, amongst others, “Akpafu and Lolobi leadership are in consultation with the Ministry of Local Government and endorsed the creation of the Guan District” but the chiefs said this comment is factually inaccurate and calculated to mislead the general public.



“We as the Overlords and Chiefs of the two Traditional Areas have never engaged any official of his Ministry on any issue on the creation of the Guan District. We want to be emphatic here and state clearly that as Chiefs and

“Elders of Akpafu and Lolobi Traditional Areas, we are not in any consultation with the Ministry of Local Government.



“For the avoidance of doubt, ongoing efforts to weld the peoples of Akpafu and Lolobi Traditional



“Areas to neighbouring communities in the Oti Region have been tried and proven unworkable for reasons of history, values, language and mutual mistrust. We are of the firm belief that attempts are being made by some persons to integrate historically incompatible communities into a new district/region which will certainly not succeed.”