Loneliness forced me to sleep with 8 year old – Man confesses

Rape Defile The predator spoke about his crime on radio

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 Source: happyghana.com

A young Ghanaian man who pleads for his identity to remain hidden has shared his plight on how being lonely caused him to have sex with his 8-year-old sister.

Turning 27 soon he is a shy, reserved and quiet type who hates to be in the midst of people.

Talking to Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s Boneka Edition on NsemPii, he said, “I also do not know how to enjoy my own company so to keep myself busy, not lonely and happy, I have sex with my 8-year-old step-sister.”

Admitting to the fact that, what he does is wrong, he however noted that he does not know what it is about her that keeps pushing him to have sex with her.

“Each time I feel lonely and sad, having sex with her makes me feel better although I regret my actions afterwards,” he added.

