Look back to Ghana with your expertise - Owusu-Ankomah advise Ghanaians in Northern Ireland

Papa Owusu-Ankomah addressing the gathering

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Papa Owusu-Ankomah has advised Ghanaians resident in Northern Ireland to place their expertise and strength at the disposal of their country of birth.

“I believe in your collective strength and together with our compatriots back home, we can seamlessly build a resilient Ghana”, HE Owusu-Ankomah affirms.



The High Commissioner gave the advise at a meeting with the Ghanaian community in Northern Ireland at Belfast.



The Townhall meeting forms of the High Commission’s Outreach programme aimed at deepening the Mission’s engagement with the Ghanaian community in the United Kingdom.

Also, the High Commissioner encouraged the gathering to seize the opportunity and apply for a Ghana card when in Ghana and hinted at plans to enrol Ghanaians in the diaspora on to the Ghana Card after the NIA has completed issuing the cards to those in Ghana.



His Excellency Owusu-Ankomah, also inaugurated a branch of the National Union of Ghanaian Students (UK).



Papa Owusu-Ankomah was accompanied on the visit by his wife Mrs Augustina Owusu-Ankomah, as well as some staff of the High Commission.