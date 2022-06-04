Look for a Ghanaian boyfriend - Allotey Jacobs tells British High Commissioner

After blasting the British High Commissioner for her tweet on what he considers an internal affair of Ghana, former NDC stalwart Bernard Allotey-Jacobs has offered unsolicited relationship advice to Harriet Thompson.

"she should look for a Ghanaian boyfriend to teach her a few things about the country.



"We know some of these women their men don't really do well in bed so when they come to Ghana, the men here give them great sex; so I think she's looking for one...she can pick one of the guys who intend to embark on the demonstration," he said during a discussion on Peace FM this week.



Background



Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo-Dampare has been in the news for the better part of Tuesday, May 31, 2022, after a previously restricted four-page letter signed by him was published by the Ghana Police Service.



The letter addressed to the British High Commissioner has since sparked conversation on various platforms since its release.



The letter dated 20th May, 2022 addressed issues raised in a tweet by Harriet Thompson, regarding the arrest of #FixTheCountry Movement Convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

Her tweet of May 17, 2022, read, “Oliver Barker Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes."







But the IGP in his response described the content of the tweet as unnecessary and biased. He further urged that the diplomat keeps within the limits of what concerns her.



“For the moment, we would recommend a Ghanaian saying that might guide you in your diplomatic engagements. The saying goes: ‘di wo fie asem’ – it means learn to keep within the limits of what concerns you,” the concluding parts of the statement signed by the IGP said.



Below is the full letter as released and shared by the Ghana Police Service on their Facebook page on Tuesday, May 31, 2022:



