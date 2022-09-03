0
'Look left when NPP Government tells you to look right '- Dr. Kwame Sarpong Asiedu

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sat, 3 Sep 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Democracy and Development, Fellow at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) Kwame Sarpong Asiedu has intimidated that the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government is not trustworthy given the instances it has gone back on its promises.

In his view, the unreliability of the Government stems from how it has done exactly what it promised not to do, concluding that one must look the other way when the Government tells them to look right.

“We won’t go to the IMF we are a proud people. We went !! …see, if this Government says look right, look left or close your eyes,” he wrote.

In February this year, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta while on a regional tour to canvass support for the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy, declared unambiguously that Ghana was not going to seek help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as some Economists had suggested.

“I can say; we are not going to the IMF. Whatever we do, we are not… So let’s think of who we are as strong proud people, the shining star of Africa, and we have the capacity to do whatever we want to do if we speak one language and ensure that we share the burden in the issues ahead…Consequences are dire, we are a proud nation, we have the resources, we have the capacity. We are not people of short-sight, but we have to move on,” he said on Thursday” he had said.

But in July, Government sought engagements with the IMF to seek help to address the balance of payment challenges with the economy.

Recent pronouncements by President Akufo-Addo that broader consultations need to be had on Government’s flagship free Senior High School (SHS) policy is at variance with his previous stance that the policy was not going to be reviewed in any way

