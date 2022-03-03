Look out for ‘pray for us' robbery gang fugitives - Police tells Bekwai residents

Ghana Police Service

The Ashanti regional anti-robbery squad has called on residents of Bekwai and its environs to be on the lookout for some two armed robbers who were part of a gang of five connected with the blocking of the road from Abodam-Koniyaw near Bekwai and robbing of some market women.

The gang is reported to have blocked the road from Abodom-Koniyaw near Bekwai with wooden logs to rob some passengers.



The police shot two of the gang members on Wednesday, 2 March 2022.



According to the police, the anti-robbery squad, during an intelligence-led operation, engaged the robbers in a shootout.

The police noted in a statement issued following the incident that in the process of the engagement, “two of them [robbers] were shot, one was arrested and two others who might have sustained gunshot wounds managed to escape and are being pursued.”



The police, therefore, urged “residents of the surrounding communities and medical facilities” to be on the lookout for “suspicious persons and inform the police for further actions.”