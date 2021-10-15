Lord Commey drags JJ, Konadu into why NPP must retain power in 2024

The late former President JJ Rawlings and his wife Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings

The Director of Operations at the Presidency, Lord Oblitey Commey, has dragged the Rawlings’ into why the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, must work to retain power beyond 2024 when next elections are held.

According to Commey, comments by the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings, underlined why having and exercising political power was important.



GhanaWeb was present when he delivered remarks at the Greater Accra Regional conference of the NPP on Thursday, October 14, 2021.



After speaking about his decision not to contest the Chairmanship of the party as had been widely rumoured, he said his interest was not who led the party as chairman or flagbearer but that the NPP retains power after 2024.



“When ex-president JJ Rawlings, the western world was putting pressure on him, ‘it is time to hand over to a democratic rule in Ghana,’ he said ‘handover to whom?’



“There was a certain First Lady in this country who is still alive. She told us openly in plain language, that if we wanted a seat for JA Kufuor to sit on, we should go to Kumasi Magazine and get one for him, did you not hear that?” he asked.



He submitted further that those comments and posturing by the former First Couple showed that retaining political power was of the essesnce.

“It tells you that what you call power, if God grants it to you and you don’t hold it well, what it will do to you? I don’t care who becomes National Chairman and who becomes flagbearer, what I care is that the NPP continues to rule in this country, power, power, power. It is no joke ooo,” he told a cheering gathering.



In related issues, he slammed the NPP faithful in the region for big Parliamentary losses in the 2020 elections and said it was a dent on their collective records.



With respect to the party’s mantra of “Breaking The Eight,” Commey said there was nothing like that because all hands needed to be put on deck to ensure that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hands over to an NPP flagbearer.







