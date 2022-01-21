Lord Rayden Foundation to support families who lost loved ones serving as security personnel

Lord Rayden Foundation

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

One of the visible non-governmental organisations in Ghana, Lord Rayden Foundation has pledged to provide the necessary support be it medical, legal or financial to bereaved families in the event of the passing of a security service personnel in their family.

The main objective is that Lord Rayden Foundation has an established network of medical, legal and finance professionals in Ghana who will provide practical support to families and individuals struggling with the loss of a loved one who was a serviceman/woman.



Meanwhile, Lord Rayden Foundation will also aim to make an influence that directly affect individuals who have been widowed or orphaned under such circumstances.



Ultimately, the objective will be to also collaborate with other non-governmental organizations, both in Africa and globally, in addressing issues affecting widows/widowers and the dependents of servicemen who perish in the line of duty.



In an interview with one of the non-executive board members, he maintained that, our vision is to create a system and place that provides an environment conducive for recovery and posttraumatic growth. Our core values reflect the need to provide the basic and specialized support necessary for the families of the servicemen we lose in the line of duty which is always a cataclysmic event. We wish to address the fact that such facilities are not available in our part of the world.



Evans Amo-Darkwah affectionately known as Lord Rayden was born to Mr Francis Kofi Amo and Mrs Veronica Amo on the 24th October 1986 in Tamale. His parents later moved to Kumasi where he had his formative years together with is 5 other siblings.

Lord Rayden had his primary education in 2 Brigade Basic school in the year 2002 where he passed out with flying colours. He was admitted into Kumasi National Vocational Training Institute after which he furthered his education in Obuasi in the Amanse Municipality opting to study Information Technology.



He was enlisted into the Ghana Armed Forces in 2008 and was posted to Base workshop after successfully completing his military training.



Due to his diligence and hard work he was selected as one of the officers who traveled to keep peace with the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) GHANBATT 72. He was happily married to his beloved wife Mavis Akua-Wusuah.



Lord Rayden met his untimely death while on barracks patrol duty on 28th May 2016.



The foundation was founded by Kaicy Amo-Darkwah, brother of the late-born in the early 90s, to Ex-Staff Sergeant Francis Kofi Amo and Madam Veronica Amo.

He had completed his Elementary school and High school in Ashanti Region Kumasi, later proceeded to Greater Accra where he had his Diploma.



He also worked as a network engineer for couple of reputable company’s in and later left to the United States in the year 2019.



He is believed by most to be a man of kindness and pure benevolence; he is said to be extremely focused and very influential when it comes to the society he comes from.



The idea of this is to give the rightful support to the security services of his beloved country which lacks couple of support.



Meanwhile, people interested in contacting Lord Rayden Foundation can do so through their official website.