Lordina Foundation screens Ringway Estates AG church women for cervical cancer

Former first lady of Ghana , Lordina Mahama

The Lordina Foundation has organized a breast and cervical cancer screening exercise for women of the Ringway Estates Assemblies of God Church in Accra.

The cervical cancer screening exercise was organized on Saturday, 20 November 2021.



Beneficiaries of the screening exercise underwent a pap smear test and had their breasts examined for breast cancer.



A Pap test is a procedure used to test for cervical cancer in women.



It involves the collection of cells from the cervix.

Beneficiaries of the screening exercise were also given a health talk.



Dr. Julia Padiki Durban of the Total House Clinic who facilitated the exercise noted that early detection of both breast and cervical cancer assures a higher chance of cure.



About 4.3percent of Ghanaian women are estimated to harbor cervical HPV-16/18 infections and 55.6 percent of invasive cervical cancers are attributed to HPVs 16 or 18, the HPV Information Centre indicated in its October 2021 report.



The wife of the resident Pastor of the church, Grace Adjei commended Lordina Mahama and her foundation for organizing the screening exercise.