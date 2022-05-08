3
Menu
News

Lordina Mahama’s sweet message to mothers on Mother’s Day

Lordina Mahama Former First Lady of Ghana, Lordina Mahama

Sun, 8 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mother's Day being marked globally

Former First Lady appreciates mothers on Mother's Day

Let's celebrate our mother's love, Lordina Mahama

Former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Lordina Mahama, has joined in the celebration of mothers on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Taking to Facebook to express her heartfelt gratitude to mothers and all who play motherly roles in the lives of people, Lordina Mahama described the love of a mother as an unending one.

She added that a mother's arm is the best place for all to cry during troubling times.

In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the former first lady of Ghana entreated Ghanaians to appreciate their mothers as well as show them love on this day.

"A mother's love is unending. It is unconditional. A mother's arm is the best place to cry. Let's celebrate our mother's love," Lordina Mahama's post read.

Read Lordina Mahama's Facebook post below.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
Kofi Adomah reveals three jobs he turned down
The story of the young Ghanaian graduate making millions out of trash and waste
23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards: Full list of winners
Meet Ghana's first female Supreme Court Judge and only lady Speaker of Parliament
GPRTU to increase fares by 30% on May 13
‘Refined’ Sarkodie tastes better – Abena Korkor
Rev. Owusu Bempah releases ‘strange’ prophecy about 2024 elections
Black Stars players nearly boycotted 2012 AFCON semi-final because of Dede Ayew – Derek Boateng
General Ankrah's justification for Nkrumah's overthrow