Lordina Mahama’s sweet message to mothers on Mother’s Day

Former First Lady appreciates mothers on Mother's Day



Former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Lordina Mahama, has joined in the celebration of mothers on Sunday, May 8, 2022.



Taking to Facebook to express her heartfelt gratitude to mothers and all who play motherly roles in the lives of people, Lordina Mahama described the love of a mother as an unending one.



She added that a mother's arm is the best place for all to cry during troubling times.

In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the former first lady of Ghana entreated Ghanaians to appreciate their mothers as well as show them love on this day.



"A mother's love is unending. It is unconditional. A mother's arm is the best place to cry. Let's celebrate our mother's love," Lordina Mahama's post read.



