Lordina hired jet to watch football: Kessben media disclaims NPP man’s allegation

Kumasi-based network, Kessben Media, has dissociated itself from a recent comment by a former Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, lawyer Yaw Adomako Baafi.



The channel said it had no association with Baafi’s comments to the effect that former First Lady, Lordina Mahama had once upon a time hired a jet to go and watch a football match.



The said comment was aired on the September 30, 2021, edition of Kessben Radio / TV’s morning show programme, Maakye. The National Democratic Congress, NDC, subsequently issued “Fake News” disclaimers on the said comment.

The discussion was within the context of the recent public and political debate over presidential travels and the propriety of plans by the government to purchase a new presidential jet.



NDC Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been at the forefront of exposing what he calls “expensive luxurious” private jet trips by the president for his overseas engagements.



The government has also recently announced plans to acquire a new presidential jet.



Kessben Media’s full statement on the issue



Kessben Media disassociates itself from comments made by Lawyer Yaw Adomako Baafi to the effect that Mrs. Lordina Mahama once hired a jet to go watch a football match.

We wish to inform the general public that Kessben Media has no association with comments made by panelists on our programme and comments do not represent the position of the station.



The comments were made in a debate with an NDC panelist in a political programme on Kessben TV. Kessben MEDIA does not endorse any such political statements made in any discussion on any of our shows/platforms.



The comments expressed by Lawyer Yaw Adomako Baafi on our programme "Maakye" of 30/09/2021 on Kessben 92.9 Kessben 93.3, Kessben Tv, and Kessbenonline, was his personal view and not the position of the station.



The statement inadvertently repeated on our digital platforms was reproduced without prejudice and malice.



Kessben Media takes this opportunity to disassociate itself from the comments and apologize for the reproduction.