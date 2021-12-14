Lots of public funds wasted under your watch – Manasseh challenges Akufo-Addo

Manasseh Azure Awuni (l) and President Akufo-Addo

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has disagreed with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s claim that nobody can prove that his government has wasted public funds.

The president made the comment last week when he spoke at an anti-corruption conference in Accra, stating that his government had made significant investments in all aspects of the economy than all other presidents under the fourth republic.



Manasseh posted the link of a Citi FM story titled: ‘Nobody can prove my government has wasted public funds – Akufo-Addo.”



His caption belied the statement and added that he was ready to provide proof this week relative to the wastage of state funds on a COVID-19 project.



“Akufo-Addo, this statement is false. A lot has been proven. And I will prove, this week, how you supervised the wastage in one shady Covid-19 project,” he stated.

What Akufo-Addo said



“My government has spent a lot of money on education, health, infrastructure particularly roads, agriculture, industry, security services and the anti-corruption institutions than by any other government in the fourth republic if not in the entire history of Ghana.



"Furthermore, after all these expenditures, my government was still able to find some GHC25 billion to pay for the refund of depositors' monies arising from the financial sector crisis. These expenditures indicate clearly what taxpayers' monies and the revenues of government has been used for by the Akufo-Addo government,” the President was quoted in a citinewsroom report.



He added that, “it is difficult to sustain any serious argument about the wanton dissipation of public funds in my time as president.”