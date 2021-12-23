Lotto seller jailed 9 years for stealing

The accused has been handed a 9 nine year jail term

A lotto seller, Leans Komlan, has been sentenced to 9 years imprisonment with hard labor for stealing by the Nsuta Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region.

The convict was formerly a Manager of Zen Petroleum LIMAS in Ejura from April 2018 to November 2018 pleaded guilty with explanation to the charge of stealing but the Judge Her Honour Mrs. Winnie Owusu-Boatey after listening to the accused explanation changed it to guilty simplicita.



The prosecutor in the case, ASP. Emmanuel Kyei Sarpong Crime Officer for Ejura Sekyedumase police command gave the facts of the case as follow:



Complainant Sunlihu Yakuhu Kasola is a branch owner of Zen Petroleum Limited, Ejura whilst accused Leans Komlan age 34 now a lotto seller but formerly manager of Zen Petroleum LIMAS, Ejura from April 2018 to November 2018.



On 7th. November 2018, the accused was instructed by the complainant to deposit the proceeds of product sold from 3rd November 2018 to 7th November 2018 totaling GHC89.323.00 to the company’s account at Ghana Commercial Bank (GCS) Ejura branch.

Accused left the said filling station with the said amount to deposit same at the said bank but failed and bolted with the amount to an unknown place and switched off his phone. The complainant sensed danger and made a follow-up to the bank where it revealed that the accused did not show up at the bank. The complainant then reported the matter to the Ejura Police station and informed the company of the accused act.



The company then made their checks and detected that accused had embezzled an amount of GHC46,195.62. Accused was declared wanted and published in the dailies and on social media and on 19/09/2021 the accused was arrested from his hideout by Achimota Mile 7 Police and brought to Ejura on 21″ September. 2021.



The accused admitted the offense in his investigation caution statement given to Police. After investigation, he was charged with the offence and put before the court.