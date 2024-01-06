Louisa Atta-Agyemang is not fit to be NHIA deputy CEO – Dr Apori Obeng writes to Akufo-Addo

Louisa Atta-Agyemang is the Deputy Chief Executive (Operations) at the NHIA

Dr Emmanuel Apori Obeng, a technical advisor at the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reconsider his appointment of Louisa Atta-Agyemang as the Deputy Chief Executive (Operations) at the NHIA.

In a letter addressed to the president, Dr Apori Obeng argued that Louisa Atta-Agyemang does not have the required experience to occupy the deputy chief executive (operations) at the authority.



He said that the position requires someone with at least five years of working experience at the various offices of the NHIA.



“Whilst the other three Executive Management positions, namely Chief Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Executive (Finance and Investment) and Deputy Chief Executive (Administration and Human Resource) have been occupied by appointees both within and outside NHIA, that of Deputy Chief Executive (Operations) has so far gone to Directors with over 5 years of working experience with various departments of NHIA, since the inception of that division. Mr. Nathaniel Otoo and Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby are examples of such occupants of the said position.



“It stands to reason that the strategic office of the DCE (Operations) at NHIA should be manned by an appointee not below the status of a Director with at least 5 years of experience on the job, preferably in a health or Social Health Insurance establishment. The lack of further and better particulars about the educational background and working experience of Mrs Louisa Atta-Agyemang on any of the social media platforms is of grave concern because rumours are rife that she is an officer at the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) Division of the Ministry of Energy at Tema. If such were true then her appointment with all due respect, demeans the office of DCE (Ops) at NHIA and brings the mantra ‘we have the men’ into public opprobrium and derision. Tafrache, if horses are breaking the wind whilst jumping what would happen to dogs if they attempt to do same,” part of the letter reads.



It added, “The immediate past DCE (Operations) Mrs. Vivian Addo-Cobbiah had a torrid tenure because of the measured cooperation she had from other Directors under the Operations Divisions all because the convention was breached when she was promoted to that office whilst acting as a Director over and above other seasoned Directors. Her departure midway through a postretirement contract came as no surprise to many staff and passionate observers who have been tut-tutting in a subdued manner about goings-on at NHIA”.



Dr Apori Obeng added that the NHIA needs a head of operation who is very experienced because the two top bosses of the authority would soon hit the ground running to campaign for the 2024 general elections.

“With the current CEO Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye representing the NPP at the Ledzokuku Constituency and the DCE (Admin and HR) DR. (Mrs.) Yaa Pokua-Baiden eyeing the Efia Kwetsimintim Constituency, their attention would be divided come election year 2024. Herein lies the need to have an experienced, well-grounded Director, preferably from within NHIA to handle affairs at the Operations Division in that challenging year,” he added.



