Love Gives Foundation Fetes Widows and Sick Elderly on Christmas Day!

Presentation by Lady Barbara, Founder of Love Gives Foundation

Source: Love Gives Foundation

Over 100 people, including widows, the bed-ridden and the aged of Abirem in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region, felt the true meaning of Christmas when Love Gives Foundation, donated several bags of rice, cooking oil, sardines and bags of sachet water to help them celebrate Christmas on December 25, 2021.

Founder and President of Love Gives Foundation, Lady Barbara Acheampong, and her team feted the vulnerable and underserved in the Abirem with what they believe will make the Christmas celebration a great one.



Lady Barbara indicated that, the foundation has for the past two years been serving the Abirem Community by registering and renewing the Health Insurance for the underserved. This is because she believes that no one should be refused basic health care due to financial constraints.



She added that, the reason for this gesture was the dire financial burden on the rural folks as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, and to alleviate some of that burden, they felt the need to share with the needy and to put a smile on their faces which is the essence of Christmas!



The Operations Director of Love Gives Foundation-Ghana, Nana Akwasi Gyamfi, promised the community that this goodwill effort will not be a one-off exercise. He said that, Love Gives will work hard to make the needs of the community its priority.



The Assembly man, Hon Amos Owuo, the Kyedomhene of Abirem, Nana Poku Asenso I, and the development committee, who received the items on behalf of its citizenry, expressed their profound appreciation to Love Gives for this kind gesture and thanked them for reaching out to the vulnerable in the community especially during the Christmas Period.

About Love Gives Foundation



Love Gives is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) dedicated to improving the Health, Sanity and Education of the under-served and in rural communities.



Love Gives Foundation- Ghana is a sister organization of Love Gives Foundation in the USA

















