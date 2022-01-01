Love, eschew evil, promote good - Apostle Essandoh Otoo’s 2022 Prophecy

General Overseer of the Lords Pentecostal Church Intl, Apostle Eric Essandoh Otoo

General Overseer of the Lords Pentecostal Church International, Apostle Eric Essandoh Otoo, says true men of God do not need the police setting rules for them to follow on pronouncements they make in the form of prophesies.

This follows a statement issued by the Police cautioning Christian Religious Leaders to be circumspect in their utterances especially during the 31st Watch night Services, in order not to cause fear and panic.



Speaking to GBC News on the sidelines of the 31st Watch night Service, Apostle Essandoh Otoo who is also the Head Pastor of the Ashiaman Branch of the Church said although the statement from the Police is in the right direction, such cautions would not have been necessary if pastors were circumspect with their prophecies.



“I don’t think it must be coming from the Police to caution men of God. If you are a man of God, you don’t need police to caution you to carry out what God has instructed you to do. If it is from God, it will not require laws to streamline it. So for me, what the Police said is in the right direction but if you are not a law breaker, you don’t need the police to tell you what to do.”

Addressing the issue of controversial prophecies which are mostly pronouncements of the death of prominent persons, Apostle Essandoh Otoo said “I do not think such prophecies are from God and even if it is coming from God, that is not the medium of communication. Why not go to such persons and tell them that this is what the Lord is saying, why do you want to go public. Therefore when prophecy comes, we need to be guided by wisdom in its administration.”



For his 2022 prophecy, Apostle Essandoh Otoo said “we should let our light shine by living like Jesus by loving one another, eschewing evil and promoting good.”