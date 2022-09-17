Low trust in judiciary partly due to Akufo-Addo’s ‘packing of courts’ - Mahama

Akufo-Addo during swearing in of High Court judges in 2020 | File photo

Former President John Dramani Mahama has insisted that his views on the lack of public trust in the judiciary, are valid despite a fightback by the Attorney General, Godfred Dame.

Mahama reiterated that his views were founded on scientific studies by among others, the Center for Democratic Development, CDD-Ghana, and that he also reserved the right to speak as someone whose voice is heard in the nation.



He also pointed out that the low perception of fairness was premised on the way and manner President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was ‘packing’ the court system with party people.



“Part of the perception (of low trust in judiciary) is also the packing of the courts by this president. He has appointed more judges in the history of this country than any other president.



“From the lower courts, right up to the upper courts. He just packed so many judges and most of them are political party operatives who are openly exposed…we should all work together to ensure that we raise the image of the judiciary from where it is currently,” he said in an exclusive interview with TV3 earlier this week.



Mahama’s critical views of the judiciary including that only a new Chief Justice can undertake needed reforms to restore public trust in the judiciary were largely criticized and supported equally.

During the 2022 Bar Conference in Ho, AG Godfred Dame slammed the former president for his views using strong language whiles President Akufo-Addo also tasked Ghanaians to reject such unwarranted critique.



Akufo-Addo’s SC appointments



As at July 26, 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had made a total of 15 appointments to the apex court of Ghana, the Supreme Court.



The most recent was of four new Justices for the top court in July.



In a statement to parliament, the president said, “he is fully satisfied that each person is duly qualified, and eminently fit to discharge the functions of justice of the apex court.”

In all, President Nana Akufo-Addo has made 15 appointments to the Supreme Court since he assumed office, making him one of the Heads of State with the highest appointments in Ghana, only next to John Agyekum Kufuor.



Among the new appointments made by President Akufo-Addo is Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, who was captured in a 2016 poster as a contestant for the Ho central constituency seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party; the ruling party.



