Lower Dixcove traditional area applauds Lands Ministry

Deputy Minister Mireku Duker (third right) meets with some traditional leaders

Nana Kwasi Agyeman IX, the Omanhene of the Lower Dixcove traditional area in Western Region has highly commended the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources for participating in their annual festival, the Kundum Festival despite an injunction placed on the festivities.

He applauded the Ministry for showing up in their numbers to support the Chiefs and people in the area, describing it a highly commendable.



Receiving the delegation on Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, the Deputy Minister responsible for Mines on behalf of the Sector Minister, George Mireku Duker, urged the visiting delegation to work collaboratively among themselves to ensure the progress and development of their traditional area.

He also hoped the partnership between the Ministry and the Dixcove traditional authority will go a long way to improve mutual relations between them and also help boost government’s efforts at managing the natural resources of the country.