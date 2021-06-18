Luxurious Jet: Akufo-Addo did not break any law – Joseph Yamin

Former Deputy Sports Minister, Joseph Yamin

• Mr Yamin says the Presidency broke no law by renting a private jet for the President's travel

• He however believes the Presidency could have prioritised other less expensive options



• The Presidency reportedly chartered a £15,000 per hour luxurious jet for the President's recent trip to France, Belgium and South Africa



Former Deputy Sports Minister under the erstwhile John Mahama government, Joseph Yamin has stated that the president broke no law by deciding to charter a £15,000 per hour luxurious jet for the president’s recent travel.



Mr Yamin however stated that while no law may have been broken, the Presidency should have been considerate and gone for a less expensive jet.



“For me, the President broke no law, but he could have learnt from Prophet Nehemiah in the Bible who built a wall for the Israelites without charge when the people were in captivity. Nana Akufo-Addo could have gone for a less expansive jet if he had the country at heart”, Mr Yamin advised.

According to a mynewsgh report sighted by GhanaWeb, Mr Yamin posited that despite the President’s protection being important, it was also necessary for the President to consider other important things that could be done to the direct benefit of the citizenry with the monies spent on the private jet.



“I have the right to do anything, you say–but not everything is beneficial. I have the right to do anything–but not everything is constructive”, the leading NDC member quoted 1 Corinthians 10:23 in an interview with Manhyia-based Opemsuo FM.



President Akufo-Addo during a recent trip to France, Belgium and South Africa opted for a 15,000 per hour ACJ320neo G-KELT private jet over the government's Falcon 900 EX Easy.



The cost of the private jet which is said to be the most expensive in the fleet operated by Acropolis Aviation has generated several reactions including from the Minority side of Parliament.



