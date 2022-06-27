Luxury charters: Eugene Arhin's reply to Ablakwa 'not worth paper on which it was written' - Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu is an aide to John Mahama

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, former deputy Minister under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration has rubbished a response from the Presidency relating to 'luxury-jet-charters' by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, issued a June 26 statement exlaining why North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, was playing politics with his dogged tracking of Akufo-Addo's private jet travels.



The statement is the second in under a week after the lawmaker's recent revelation that Akufo-Addo used a luxury charter on his recent trip from Brussels to Kigali, where he attended the Commonwealth Summit.



Ofosu Kwakye's rection was via a Facebook post that read: "The statement in response to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s exposure of the wanton waste of public funds on luxurious jets for Akufo-Addo’s travel is not worth the paper on which it is written.



"It reveals nothing, disputes nothing and takes nothing away from the exposure of the President’s profligacy."

It continued: "The notion that somehow, Ablakwa has to expose the wasteful hiring of jets for the President’s creature comfort in order to attain political prominence, is such an absurd fantasy that it is shocking that it even crossed the mind of whoever authored that statement to include it."



Ablakwa who has been at the forefront of tracking Akufo-Addo’s use of charters as against using the functional presidential jet has since May 2021 published bia social media, details of these charters.



In a recent post, the first to be challenged by the government, he alleged that the charters - eight of them in 13 months - have cost the tax payer in excess of GHC34 million.