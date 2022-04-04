47
Luxury jet travel: Akufo-Addo creating problems for NPP – Analyst

Nana Akufo Addo Sona President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A political analyst has predicted that the posture of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the incessant use of luxurious jets will spell doom for any of his heirs.

According to the political analyst, the president is creating an uphill task for the generation to come after him in the governing New Patriotic Party.

Mr. Jonathan Asante Otchere made this prediction in reaction to the president‘s decision to fly a luxury jet on his recent trip to the United States of America and Europe over the weekend.

Speaking on Accra100.5FM’s midday news, Monday, April 4, 2022, Mr. Otchere said “These actions [by the president] will create problems for the NPP going into the 2024 general elections”.

“I’m pained by some of these actions on the part of the president, especially at the time when the president through his Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has announced expenditure cuts to save Ghana’s economy from collapsing,” he said.

He noted that the NPP needs people of upright character who have nothing to lose in the party to speak truth to power.

Mr. Otchere noted that: “The party leadership must speak up against the posture of the president... or the party risk losing power in the next elections.”

He condemned the president for the use of the luxury jet at a time the country’s economy is in a dire state.

Source: classfmonline.com
