Lydia Frimpong Sarpong and Levi Ghene Dwomoh Piesie win BIC Kids Junior Art Master Challenge

Winners of the BIC Kids Junior Art Master Challenge

Lydia Frimpong Sarpong and Levi Ghene Dwomoh Piesie won the Junior category and Senior category respectively at the second edition of BIC’s flagship Art Challenge dubbed the ‘BIC Kids Junior Art Master Challenge’.

The awarding event was held at The National Theatre in Accra, Ghana. The event was attended by renowned Ghanaian artist Safori (of House of Safori), as well as other renowned artists and sculptors.



The ‘BIC Kids Junior Art Master Challenge’ is an annual competition that encourages children to creatively express themselves through coloring and writing, using BIC stationery products. The challenge drew inspiration from BIC’s flagship Art Master Africa competition which spans the Middle East and Africa region and that encourages creatives to express themselves by producing artwork using the iconic BIC Cristal Ballpoint pen.



The ‘BIC Kids Junior Art Master Challenge’ was launched in 2021 and has seen more than 7,951 participating students to date. This year’s theme, ‘My Environment, My World’, asks children to create artwork that represents their understanding of what a sustainable environment means.



The theme aims to educate children on the importance of building and maintaining a sustainable environment for a prosperous future. This stems from BIC’s commitment to reuse, recycle, or compost 100% of its consumer plastic packaging by the year 2025.

More than 7,951 kids from across the country participated in the challenge this year. Out of the 68 finalists, two students were announced as winners, Lydia Frimpong SARPONG in the Junior Category and Levi Ghene Dwomoh PIESIE in the Senior Category.



The winning students were selected by a jury of renowned Ghanian artists and experts including Enam Bosokah, an artist who has established himself as one of Africa’s best known ball pen artists; Sarah Tweneboa Kodua, Head of Visual Arts Department at the Accra Academy; Theophilus Peace Fenu, Professor at the Visual Arts Department at Odorgonno Secondary School; and Esther Ofosu, Multimedia Artist and Lecturer at Institute of Distance Education (University of Education - Winneba).



Commenting on the occasion, Léonard Ehouabolet, Senior Marketing Manager at BIC in West and Central Africa said: “We are ecstatic to see the BIC Kids Junior Art Master Challenge in its second edition as it touches more children across the country. The challenge triggers creativity, innovation, and encourages self-expression, positively impacting children. This year we saw an increase in participation which is testament to the need of such initiatives in the country and the wider region. Like Art Master Africa, we aim to continue to bring out the talents of our future generation by leveraging our portfolio to continue to encourage creativity and self-expression.”



